2020 Blinds and Shades Market: Global Demand | Growth Potential | Opportunity Outlook 2026

Blinds and shades are treatments for covering the window. Types of blinds include wood blinds, faux wood blinds, aluminum blinds, vinyl blinds, etc. Window shades include roller shades, pleated shades, roman shades, cellular shades, bamboo shades, etc.

Hunter Douglas

Springs Window Fashions

Nien Made Enterprise

Newell Rubbermaid

Hillarys

TOSO Company

Kresta Holdings Limited

Tachikawa Corporation

Ching Feng Home Fashions

Nichibei

Osung KFT

Mardo

G Blinds

Domir Blinds Manufacturing

Aluvert Blinds

Verosol

Yunlong Wood

DODOKA

Liyang Xinyuan

Jiaxing Argingtom Shutter

Linjiang City Baojian Wooden

Hangzhou Green Shutters

Shanghai Liangheng Wood Working

Shidian Blinds

The technical barriers of blinds and shades are relatively low, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as Hunter Douglas, Springs Window Fashions, Nien Made Enterprise, Newell Rubbermaid, Hillarys, TOSO Company, Kresta Holdings Limited, Tachikawa Corporation, Ching Feng Home Fashions, Nichibei, and Jiaxing Argingtom Shutter.

In 2019, the global Blinds and Shades market size was US$ 11130 million and it is expected to reach US$ 14010 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

This report focuses on the global Blinds and Shades status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blinds and Shades development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

