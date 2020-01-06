A2P SMS Market Research Report 2020 by Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2026

The exclusive study on “2020-2026 Market Size, Status and Forecast Report on Global A2P SMS ” research reports published research report on added by leading provider DeepResearchReports.com

A2P SMS is one where an SMS message is sent from an application  typically a web app to a mobile subscriber. These text messages can also be sent in the other direction (from a mobile subscriber to a web app). This is known as P2A (person-to-application) messaging.

India and South East Asia, and the secondary market is USA, it will reached a revenue of 14446 M USD in 2016, and the revenue share is 24.27% in 2016.

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies



Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

In 2019, the global A2P SMS market size was US$ 66470 million and it is expected to reach US$ 83640 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

A2P SMS market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global A2P SMS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the A2P SMS market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

A2P SMS market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in A2P SMS business, the date to enter into the A2P SMS market, A2P SMS product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The study objectives of this A2P SMS Market report are:

To analyze global A2P SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the A2P SMS development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

