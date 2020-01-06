Air Cargo Market – Qualitative Outlook on Growth 2027 Key Players: Lufthansa Cargo AG, Cathay Pacific Airways, ANA Cargo

The global air cargo market valued at US$ 102.00 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 145.20 Bn by 2027.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global air cargo market with more than one-third of the market share surpassing Europe, with China and Japan being the leading countries in this region. This growth in demand for air cargo in this region is attributed to robust economic growth along with growing retail enactment owing to the rising disposable income. Moreover, foreign manufacturers select Asian countries as their production locations due to the availability of cheap labor.

Air Cargo Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Air Cargo Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Air Cargo Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Companies Mentioned:

DHL International GmbH

Lufthansa Cargo AG

FedEx

Emirates SkyCargo

Cargolux

Cathay Pacific Airways

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

ANA Cargo

EtihadCargo

Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

The report “Air Cargo Market” gives varied description about the segmentation of the market on the basis of segmented Dosage, Route of Administration and Application, and leads with a descriptive structure of the trends and restrictions of the various segments and sub segments. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Typhoid Vaccines market.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Air Cargo market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

GLOBAL AIR CARGO MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Air cargo Market – By Type

Air Mail

Air Freight

Global Air Cargo Market – By Service

Express

Regular

