Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market is expected to grow US$ 2,423.8 Mn 2027 | Appway AG, CREALOGIX Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

Asia-Pacific digital banking platform market in is expected to grow from US$ 732.3 Mn in 2018 to US$ 2,423.8 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 11.0% from the year 2018 to 2027. The demand of smartphones and other consumer devices is witnessing immense growth in both developed and developing countries majorly due to technology advancements and digital services that are offered by various industries. In the current scenario, consumer devices are being widely used by consumers for availing various digital services. Consumer devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, etc. have become an integral part of today’s consumers’ lives. The rising disposable income level and increasing demand for better services from customers are some of the factors that are driving the adoption of smart devices. The increasing demand of smartphones will drive the number of digital banking customers in the near future, which in turn boost the growth of digital banking platform market.

Ask for a Sample of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006480/

The evolving architectures and advanced features of today’s cloud platforms are boosting the adoption of cloud based solutions in each and every industry vertical including banking and financial sector. Presently, cloud based digital banking platform solutions are being adopted by various banks due to low initial investments and fast updates offered by these solutions; and this trend in digital banking platform market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. With investment in cloud based digital banking platform solutions, banks are anticipated to reduce their operational costs, enhance customer experience, thus increasing the productivity and revenues. Each bank requires a customized digital banking solution based on their specific requirements and using cloud based solutions for these specific needs is considered as the best business model for most banks worldwide. The increased digitization across the BFSI sector is expected to create lucrative business opportunities in the digital banking platform market.

The Asia-Pacific digital banking platform market is fragmented with the presence of several companies and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Additionally, the government of various countries are taking initiatives to promote the digital banking. For instance, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority granted eight digital banking licenses in the region in 2019 under its smart banking initiatives. Therefore, government initiatives are expected to drive the growth of digital banking platform market in the region.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006480/

The Asia-Pacific digital banking platform market by deployment type is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud-based uses virtual technology to host the applications of enterprises offsite. Thus, it is largely adopted by small and medium enterprises. Deployment of cloud reduces capital-related expenses, the feature of data backup daily is available, and also the businesses are allowed to pay only for the resources they use. The cloud deployment market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of cloud technology across the industry verticals and the increasing need for amended operations in the business. The growing trend of digital banking platforms is positively impacting the cloud market. The government of numerous countries is taking initiatives to promote digital banking platforms which is expected to positively influence digital banking platform market. Companies are offering cloud services to digital banking platform providers to provide smooth transactions. Cloud service provides fast & reliable transactions, secure payments, and responsive customer support. Thus, the growing popularity of cloud based solutions is also expected to support the growth of digital banking platform market.

The overall Asia-Pacific digital banking platform market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006480/

The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia-Pacific digital banking platform market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the Asia-Pacific digital banking platform market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to Asia-Pacific region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the digital banking platform industry. Some of the players present in digital banking platform market Appway AG, CREALOGIX Holding AG, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, Fiserv, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Sopra Steria, Tata Consultancy Services, Limited (TCS), Temenos Headquarters SA, Worldline among others.

ASIA-PACIFIC DIGITAL BANKING PLATFORM MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Type

Corporate Banking

Retail Banking

Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platform Market by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire