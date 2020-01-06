Atrial Fibrillation Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 With Top Companies AtriCure Inc., Biosense Webster Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Atrial fibrillation is arrhythmias that refers to an irregular heart rhythm of the upper chamber of the heart i.e. erratically change of normal sequence electrical impulses. Atrial fibrillation is treated with medications by slowing the heart rate to the rhythm control stage. Technical development in the field of surgical catheter ablation along with rising occurrence of disease due to changes lifestyle habits like drinking and smoking will drive the growth of global atrial fibrillation device market in forecast period. The atrial fibrillation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in the prevalence of obesity and hypertension in elderly population, reduced mortality rate and favorable outcomes of the atrial fibrillation devices. However, the catheter related complications and high cost of minimally invasive ablation procedures eventually hinders the market growth.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

AtriCure Inc.

Biosense Webster Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bristol- Myers Squibb Corporation

Cardio Focus Inc.

Endoscopic Technologies Inc.

Sanofi

Abbott

Johnsons & Johnson Services, Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Atrial Fibrillation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of atrial fibrillation market with detailed market segmentation by treatment type, end user and geography. The global atrial fibrillation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading atrial fibrillation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global atrial fibrillation market is segmented on the basis of treatment type and end user. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented as non-pharmacological and pharmacological. The atrial fibrillation market, based on end user is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac catheterization laboratories.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global atrial fibrillation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The atrial fibrillation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting atrial fibrillation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the atrial fibrillation market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Atrial Fibrillation Market – By Treatment Type

1.3.2 Atrial Fibrillation Market – By End User

1.3.3 Atrial Fibrillation Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ATRIAL FIBRILLATION MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

Continue…..

