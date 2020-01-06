Content Moderation Solutions Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2019 – 2024 | Google, Microsoft, Accenture, Open Access BPO, Cogito Tech, Clarifai

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Growth 2019-2024

The need for content moderation varies with the form of content, such as comment moderation, image or video moderation, and sentiment moderation, and will only increase as the volume of content that is being uploaded online is increasing at an unparalleled rate. Most social media platforms have established strict community guidelines to control what kind of content can be posted on these networks, and are in need of an efficient tool to implement these standards. Content moderation solution providers are jumping at this opportunity to offer innovative ways to moderate content on the social platforms with more precision and accuracy.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Content Moderation Solutions market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google, Microsoft, Accenture, Open Access BPO, Cogito Tech, Clarifai

This study considers the Content Moderation Solutions value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software (Cloud and On-premise)

Services (Professional and Managed Services)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-commerce

Packaging & Labeling

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Automotive

Government

Telecom

Others (BFSI, Energy & Utilities)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Content Moderation Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Content Moderation Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Content Moderation Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Content Moderation Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Content Moderation Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

2019-2024 Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Content Moderation Solutions by Players

4 Content Moderation Solutions by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Google

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Content Moderation Solutions Product Offered

11.1.3 Google Content Moderation Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Google News

11.2 Microsoft

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Content Moderation Solutions Product Offered

11.2.3 Microsoft Content Moderation Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Microsoft News

11.3 Accenture

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Content Moderation Solutions Product Offered

11.3.3 Accenture Content Moderation Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Accenture News

11.4 Open Access BPO

