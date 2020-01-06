Credit Insurance Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market via in-Depth Qualitative Insights by 2025

The global credit insurance market is anticipated accounted to US$ 8.64 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 10.77 Bn by 2025.

The global credit insurance market is expected to exhibit high growth in the near future. Some of the major driving factors contributing to the market growth include the global macro-economic instability, which is posing a severe commercial threat to the trader, thereby, increasing the adoption of credit insurance. Another factor catalyzing the demand accounted for different services offered by the companies which include sales support and account receivable support. Majority of the companies operating in the global credit insurance market are based out of Europe, and North America. However, the market is penetrating at a higher growth rate in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions owing to the increasing export business in the regions.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Credit Insurance Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Market Insights

Small & Medium Enterprises to create a substantial opportunity for credit insurance market during the forecast period

With the increase in small & medium trading enterprises across the globe, the credit insurance market is expected to be fuelled by the SMEs segment. The small and medium business enterprises across the globe frequently encounter related to its account receivables according to the plans made while exporting or trading in the domestic and international market. The non-payment of invoices affects the bottom line of these small and medium enterprises. This risk is constantly growing across geographies and the enterprises are looking for robust solutions to get rid of the threat. This is the reason behind rising attraction towards credit insurance among the small and medium enterprises in developed countries and few developing countries. Attributing to this fact, the small & medium enterprise segment is expected to drive the growth of credit insurance market globally.

Company Profiles

Euler Hermes

Atradius N.V.

Coface SA

American Internation Group, Inc.

Credendo

QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

Zurich Insurance Group

China Export & Credit Insurance Corporation

CESCE

Export Development Canada

Asia-Pacific is foreseen to exhibit prime growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region consists of many developing countries which are witnessing high growth in their manufacturing sector. The region has become a global manufacturing hub with the presence of diverse manufacturing industries. The developing economies of APAC are experiencing tremendous growth in their FDIs for various industry verticals. Among China’s evolution into a high-skilled manufacturing hub, other developing countries such as India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam among others are attracting several businesses that are in a quest to relocate their low to medium skilled manufacturing facilities to neighboring countries, offering lower labor cost. China’s policy stimulus for credit insurance, the increased role for export credit insurance and the liberalized export credit market in conjunction with an increasing SME involvement have been the primary driving factors for the credit insurance market in Asia-Pacific.

Strategic Insights

The market initiative was observed as the most adopted strategy in global credit insurance market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in credit insurance market landscape are listed below-

2018: Atradius N.V. opened branch office in Sofia, Bulgaria to strengthen its strategic presence in the burgeoning Bulgarian market, through steadily expanding exports and high GDP growth rates, creating a substantial credit insurance market volume.

2018: Zurich Insurance Group accelerated its Trade Credit Digital Transformation through Tinubu Square’s SaaS solutions and services, in order to manage and automate the full lifecycle of its products from commercial and risk underwriting to claims payments on a single cloud platform.

2018: Credendo Announced a Euro 40 Million Capital Increase in Its Subsidiary Credendo – Single Risk by aiming at grabbing business opportunities arising from the single-risk insurance business segment and global demand for protection against geopolitical risks.

GLOBAL CREDIT INSURANCE MARKET- MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Products

Services

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Application

Domestic

Exports

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Korea China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia U.A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA

South America (SA) Brazil Rest of SAM



This post was originally published on Info Street Wire