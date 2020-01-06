Dairy Alternative Market Overview and Scope by 2025

Global Dairy Alternative Market was valued at USD 7.08 Billion for the year 2017. Dairy Alternative Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.16% from 2018 to reach USD 13.36 Billion by the year 2025. Asia Pacific region holds the major Market share whereas North America region is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. Developed countries such as China, U.S. and other developing countries in the Asia Pacific region are further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

Major players in Dairy Alternative Market are Whitewave Foods, Blue Diamond Growers, SunOpta Inc., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Freedom Foods, Nutriops SL., Döhler GmbH and other 13 companies information is provided in research report. Better global reach, both at production and at an operational level is the main reason for holding this highest Market share. New product launches and growing research and development expenditures to address changing demand of end users in recent years are driving this Market. Organic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition were adopted by these manufacturers in recent years has provided comprehensive Market opportunities for the various stakeholder in the value chain.

SWOT Analysis of Dairy Alternative Market

Strength

Growing cases of lactose intolerance amongst end user

Rising health consciousness has increased demand for the vegan diet

Weakness

Comparatively high price for Alternative milk types

Varying nutrient content compared to dairy milk

Opportunities

Changing lifestyle in the untapped emerging Market pose an opportunity for producers

Consumers are showing interest in the hybrid beverages, that offer functional benefits such as bone health, high protein, energy or relaxation at a retail level

Threats

Removing the additional sugar content to enhance flavors & textures

Economical and uninterrupted Raw material supply for production

The soy milk segment is expected to hold the maximum Market share during the forecasted period. With the increasing popularity and easy availability of the soy milk demand for dairy alternative applications are gaining highest Market share. Almond milk is widely popular in North America region with ~80% of production in the region.

Dairy Alternative Market Overview By Application

Food

Beverages

By Formulation

Flavored

Sweet

Unsweetened

Non-Flavored

Sweet

Unsweetened

Dairy Alternative Market Overview By Type

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Rice Milk

Hemp Milk

Dairy Alternative Market Overview By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

