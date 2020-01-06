Database Security Market will witness strong expansion throughout the 2018-2025 forecast period | IBM CORPORATION, Oracle, Mcafee, Trustwave, HEXATIER, Fortinet, CA Technologies

The “Global Database Security Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Database Security industry with a focus on the global Database Security market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Database Security market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment model, business function, end-user and geography. The global Database Security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report includes key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Database Security market research report offers a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Database Security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key players profiled in the report include IBM CORPORATION, Oracle, Mcafee, Trustwave, HEXATIER, Fortinet, CA Technologies, Symantec, Protegrity and Thales e-security among

Exponentially increasing penetration of connected devices has raised the instances of data generation, which in response have increased the population of database worldwide. The database over the period has become a very critical asset of businesses as through these databases the companies proactively derive the knowledge for smart decision making. At the same time, the cyber world has also raised the concern for almost every aspect related to the data. The ability of the companies like IBM and Microsoft to provide the solutions for database security has encouraged various other software security companies to enter the database security market. The trend is therefore expected to significantly drive the growth of the database security market in the coming years.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Database Security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Database Security Market report.

