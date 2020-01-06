Diesel Power Engine Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2018-2023

Global Diesel Power Engine Market was valued at USD 8.05 Billion in the year 2017. Global Diesel Power Engine Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% from 2018 to 2023 to reach USD 10.69 Billion by the year 2023. Asia-Pacific region holds the highest Market share in 2017. At country level China, Japan and India are projected to grow at a strongly in the coming years.

The major market players in Diesel Power Engine Market are Cummins Inc., Caterpillar Inc., Yanmar Co. Ltd., Man Diesel & Turbo SE, Tohatsu Corporation, Wartsila, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG, Brunswick Corporation, John Deere & Company. Rising research and development expenses to cater changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078979

SWOT Analysis of Diesel Power Engine Market

Strength:

Growth in Infrastructure

Weakness:

High maintenance and operation cost

Opportunities:

Hybrid power generation is growing

Threats:

Government Regulation

Diesel Power Engine Market Overview By Vertical Market

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Diesel Power Engine Market Overview By Power

Up to 0.5 MW

0.5-1 MW

1-2 MW

2-5 MW

Above 5 MW

Diesel Power Engine Market Overview By Type

Peak Shaving

Standby

Prime/Continuous

Diesel Power Engine Market Overview By Region

North America

• USA

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

APAC

• China

• India

• Japan

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10078979

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related trending Report:

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire