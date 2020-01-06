Offshore Wind Energy Market 2019 Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2027 | Leading Key Players are A2Sea, ABB Ltd., General Electric Wind Energy

The Offshore Wind Energy market to Offshore Wind Energy sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Offshore Wind Energy market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Decline in the reserves of natural resources have propelled researchers to look for alternative methods of energy generations. Water resources are available in abundance on the earth and harnessing their powers for energy generations could relive the pressures on the non-renewable sources of energy. Offshore wind turbines is an innovative method of harnessing the power of sea for power generation. The off-shore wind turbines use the power of sea winds for the generation of carbon-free renewable energy. The working principle of off-shore wind turbines is same as that of on-shore wind turbines and they are either anchored to the sea bed or are mounted on a floating structure.

Leading companies profiled in the report include A2Sea, ABB Ltd., General Electric Wind Energy, Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd., MHI Vestas, Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Limited, Nexans, Siemens Wind Power, Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd, Suzlon Group

Rising demands for renewable energy and initiative taken by the Government towards reduction of carbon footprints is enabling growth in the offshore wind energy market. Significant costs associated with off-shore wind energy generation poses a challenge to the growth of the offshore wind energy market. Further, phasing out of the non-renewable sources of energy and increasing investments towards development of alternative sources of power generation are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the offshore wind energy market.

The global offshore wind energy market is segmented on the basis of component and location. Based on component, the offshore wind energy market is segmented into turbine, substructure, electrical infrastructure and others. On the basis of location, the offshore wind energy market is segmented into shallow water, transitional water and deep water.

