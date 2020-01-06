What to expect when Boeing’s first Starliner launches its Crucial test flight 

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – An uncrewed type of Starliner astronaut cab is ready to launch here and ready to ferry valuable cargo together with holiday presents on the uncrewed trip to International Space Station on Friday 20, December.

The first CST-100 Starliner of Boeing, an uncrewed capsule, is ferrying up to 595 lbs. Equivalent to 270 kilograms worth of cargo, scheduled to airlift from the Space Launch Complex 41 that is located at an Air Force Station that is situated in Cape Canaveral at 6 am EST (1136GMT). The spaceship will airlift on top of an N22 type of the Atlas V rocket designed by United Launch Alliance. (N22 does not have fairing, double solid spaceship’s boosters on the vehicle side and a dual engine on the vehicle’s Centaur of the upper stage.

You can have a view of the launch on Space.com, brought to you by NASA TV, starting at about 5:30 am EST (1030GMT). NASA will receive a prelaunch briefing with pioneer astronauts to fly on Starliner yesterday on 19 December, beginning at 9:30 am EST (1430 GMT).

Currently, crewed projects will launch with about 220 lbs., which

