APAC Military Robots Market Overview By Application, Industry Type, Brand and Scope by 2026

Asia-Pacific military robots market is expected to grow at a 2019-2025 CAGR of 11.91%, representing the third largest regional market driven by a fast adoption of military robots across the region.

Highlighted with 33 tables and 49 figures, this 192-page report “APAC Military Robots Market by Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of APAC military robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC military robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform, Application, Operation, Payload and Country.

Based on platform, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Airborne Robots (further split into MALE Military Drones, HALE Military Drones, Tactical Drones)

• Land Robots (further categorized into Wheeled Robots, Tracked Robots, Legged Robots, Wearable Robots)

• Marine Robots (further segmented as Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV))

On basis of application, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

• Search and Rescue

• Combat Support

• Transportation

• Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

• Mine Clearance

• Firefighting

• Others

On basis of operation mode, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Human Operated (further split into Tethered and Untethered)

• Autonomous (further split into Fully Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous)

On basis of payload, the market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Sensor

• Laser

• Radar & GPS

• Camera

• Video Screens

• Weapons

• Others

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• Australia

• India

• South Korea

• Rest of APAC

Key Players :

AeroVironment, Inc.

Aeryon Labs

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Atlas Elektronik Gmbh

BAE Systems plc

Boston Dynamics

Boston Engineering

Boeing

Challis Heliplane UAV Inc

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

CybAero AB

Denel Dynamics

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Energid Technologies Corporation

FT SISTEMAS S.A.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings Inc.

Leonardo-Finmeccanica

Lockheed Martin

MMist Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Oceanserver Technology, Inc.

Prox Dynamics AS

Proxy Technologies Inc.

ReconRobotics, Inc.

SAAB SEAEYE LTD.

Safran S.A.

Schiebel

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Teledyne Gavia EHF.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

Thales S.A.

Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of key national markets by Platform, Application, and Operation Mode over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC military robots market industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

