Automatic Door Market Overview 2020| Industry Top Manufactures Market Size Industry Growth Analysis And Forecast 2025

The report presents authentic and accurate research study on the global Automatic Door market on the basis of qualitative and quantitative assessment done by the leading industry experts. The report throws light on the present market scenario and how is it anticipated to change in the coming future. Growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends are scrutinized in this report that are likely to have a major influence on the global Automatic Door market growth.

The various contributors involved in the Automatic Door Market include manufacturers: Stanley, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Nabtesco, Record, Boon Edam, Horton Automatics, Panasonic, Geze, Tormax, ERREKA, Portalp, Grupsa, Dream, DSS Automatic Doors, ADSF, RUBEK, Auto Ingress, KBB, Ningbo Ownic, Shanghai PAD, Deper, Sane Boon, Meibisheng, DBJR

Market Segments and Segmental Analysis:

Segmental analysis is one of the key sections of this report. The authors of the report have segregated the global Automatic Door market into product type, application, end user, and region. All the segments are studied on the basis of their CAGR, market share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the regional markets having high growth potential. This clear and thorough assessment of the segments would help the players to focus on revenue generating areas of the global Automatic Door market.

Market Size Split by Type:

Sliding Door

Revolving Door

Swing Door

Folding Door

Other



Market Size Split by Application:

Hospital

Airports

Retail Store

Hotels

Office Building

Business Center

Super Market

Others



The report provides a 6-year forecast (2019-2025) assessed based on how the Automatic Door market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Automatic Door Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Door

1.2 Automatic Door Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Door Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Sliding Door

1.2.3 Revolving Door

1.2.4 Swing Door

1.2.5 Folding Door

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Automatic Door Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automatic Door Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Airports

1.3.4 Retail Store

1.3.5 Hotels

1.3.6 Office Building

1.3.7 Business Center

1.3.8 Super Market

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Automatic Door Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automatic Door Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automatic Door Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automatic Door Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automatic Door Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automatic Door Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic Door Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automatic Door Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automatic Door Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automatic Door Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automatic Door Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automatic Door Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automatic Door Production

3.4.1 North America Automatic Door Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automatic Door Production

3.5.1 Europe Automatic Door Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automatic Door Production

3.6.1 China Automatic Door Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automatic Door Production

3.7.1 Japan Automatic Door Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Automatic Door Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automatic Door Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automatic Door Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automatic Door Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automatic Door Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Door Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Door Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automatic Door Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Door Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automatic Door Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automatic Door Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automatic Door Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Automatic Door Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Door Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automatic Door Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Door Business

7.1 Stanley

7.1.1 Stanley Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Stanley Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dorma

7.2.1 Dorma Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dorma Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Assa Abloy

7.3.1 Assa Abloy Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Assa Abloy Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nabtesco

7.4.1 Nabtesco Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nabtesco Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Record

7.5.1 Record Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Record Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Boon Edam

7.6.1 Boon Edam Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Boon Edam Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Horton Automatics

7.7.1 Horton Automatics Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Horton Automatics Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Panasonic

7.8.1 Panasonic Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Panasonic Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Geze

7.9.1 Geze Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Geze Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Tormax

7.10.1 Tormax Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Tormax Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 ERREKA

7.11.1 Tormax Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Tormax Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Portalp

7.12.1 ERREKA Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 ERREKA Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Grupsa

7.13.1 Portalp Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Portalp Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Dream

7.14.1 Grupsa Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Grupsa Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 DSS Automatic Doors

7.15.1 Dream Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Dream Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 ADSF

7.16.1 DSS Automatic Doors Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 DSS Automatic Doors Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 RUBEK

7.17.1 ADSF Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 ADSF Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Auto Ingress

7.18.1 RUBEK Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 RUBEK Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 KBB

7.19.1 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 Auto Ingress Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Ningbo Ownic

7.20.1 KBB Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 KBB Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Shanghai PAD

7.21.1 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Ningbo Ownic Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Deper

7.22.1 Shanghai PAD Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Shanghai PAD Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 Sane Boon

7.23.1 Deper Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.23.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.23.3 Deper Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.23.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.24 Meibisheng

7.24.1 Sane Boon Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.24.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.24.3 Sane Boon Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.24.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.25 DBJR

7.25.1 Meibisheng Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

7.25.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.25.3 Meibisheng Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.25.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 DBJR Automatic Door Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Automatic Door Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 DBJR Automatic Door Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Automatic Door Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automatic Door Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Door

8.4 Automatic Door Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automatic Door Distributors List

9.3 Automatic Door Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Door (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automatic Door (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automatic Door (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automatic Door Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automatic Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automatic Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automatic Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automatic Door Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automatic Door

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Door by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Door by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Door by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Door

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Door by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automatic Door by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automatic Door by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Door by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

Continued..

