Bottled Water Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Bottle Water Market – By Value, By Type, By Market Share, By Region(Europe, North America, APAC) By Country (United Kingdom, Germany, France, United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, UAE, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil and Saudi Arabia)

Over the recent years, the global bottle water industry has been driven on the heels of rising demand from developed nations for vitamin and protein rich water along with emerging growth across various Asian nations. Additionally, the growth in Bottle Water market is driven by increasing demand for pure drinking water.

According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Bottle Water Market on the basis of Analysis; Global Bottle Water Market – By Value, By Type, By Market Share, By Region(Europe, North America, APAC) By Country (United Kingdom, Germany, France, United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, UAE, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil and Saudi Arabia)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.67% by value during 2018– 2023, chiefly driven by increase demand for pure dinking water and rising penetration of leading companies across the globe.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate, mainly driven by increasing young working population, rising number of water borne diseases, growing concerns over the safety & purity of tap water, surging manufacturing units in the region.

The report titled “Global Water Bottle Market – By Value, By Type, By Market Share, By Region (Europe, North America, APAC) By Country (United Kingdom, Germany, France, United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, UAE, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil and Saudi Arabia), has covered and analysed the potential of Global Water Bottle Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Water Bottle Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2012-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Global Water Bottle Market, By Value (USD Billion)

• Global Water Bottle Market, By Volume (Billion Litters)

• Market Share by Leading Companies, In Percentage

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Bottle Water Market, By Value

• Bottle Water Market, By Type (Still, Sparkling, Spring), By Value

• Leading Companies Share, In Percentage

Country Analysis – United Kingdom, Germany, France, United States, Canada, India, China, Japan, UAE, Thailand, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

• Bottle Water Market, By Value

• Bottle Water Market, By Type (Still, Sparkling, Spring), By Value

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Policy

• Company Profiles- Nestle Waters, Coca Cola, Pepsi, Danone Waters, Parle Bisleri, Fiji Water

