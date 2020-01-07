Can working robots make people less prejudice?

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

The lifting off Starliner crew capsule of Boeing, which heads towards the International Space Station (ISS) on the morning of 20 December, is a big deal. The rocket of the spacecraft will be dressed for that event.

Starliner has to launch on the top of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Air Force station of Florida Cape Canaveral at 6:36 a.m. EST (1136 GMT), starting a crucial an eight-day journey, which has no crew for a display, project known as Orbital Flight Test (OFT). The event can be watched live fromSpace.com web, courtesy of NASA Television.

The Atlas V, which flies on 20 December, appears to display a different look as compared to the other rockets. The rocket has a unique “aero skirt,” which measures a 70-inch long (178 centimeters) layout placed inside the Launch Vehicle Adapter. It links the Starliner up with the Centaur upper stage of Starliner. This is a report as per the officials of ULA.

During a pre-lift off Council on December 17, John Elbon, who is the chief manager of ULA, said that the experts surveyed through the tunnel of wind during an



