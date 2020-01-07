Chinese Lander and rover attain one full year on the far side of the moon

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

On January 3, this year, China achieved historic accomplishments, it’s Chang’e 4 Lander and Rover celebrate their first anniversary while exploring the lunar on the other far side of it. The Chinese Chang’e and its Yutu 2 Rover officially completed their 13th day while on the moon. According to the Moon Exploration and Space Program of the China National Space Administration, the couple switched to an inactive mode purposely to rest through the moon night (CNSA).

Chang’e 4 analysis lifted off to the lunar on December 8, 2018, and recorded the first-ever soft sendoff ever made on the far side of the Lunar on January 3, 2019. The space ship touched the ground in the Von Karman crater at the lunar South Pole-Aitken Basin. This was the point where the two have been before.

Moon Rover – a record-breaker

On Friday 3, the Yutu Rover drove on the surface of the moon at a distance of 1,173 feet (367.695 meters). This was as per the state-run Xinhua news service of China. Yutu-2, whose name means ‘Jade Rabbit-2’, worked for a long period than its first three months designed life. The

