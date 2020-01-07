Global Robo Advisory Market Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities And Market Forecast To 2028

Research Nester has released a report titled “Robo Advisory Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

International Telecommunication Union (ITU), in one of its statistics stated that the number of individuals using the internet reached to 3924 million in 2018 from 1100 million in 2005. The statistics also estimated that individuals using the internet will touch 4131 million mark by 2019.

The statistics portray the rising number of individuals using the internet in the recent era. Companies around the globe are increasingly adopting to technological advancements to make their business presence across all available channels so as to enhance their engagement with customers. Financial advisory companies are increasingly adopting to artificial intelligence solutions to provide advisory services and further reduce their operational costs. Additionally, with the rising internet penetration consumers are able to access the services via web portal or mobile apps and further invest or take solutions according to their conveniences at a low or minimal fee. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the global robo advisory market.

The global robo advisory market is anticipated to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028. The market is segmented by services type into wealth management and cash management. Among these segments, wealth management is anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of limited financial background knowledge of customers, which is creating the need for management of their wealth and assets, coupled with increasing household wealth amongst the population and rising number of affluence across the globe. The Global Wealth Databook 2019 of the Credit Suisse Research Institute stated in one of its statistics that total household wealth in the world reached to USD 360,603 billion in the year 2019 from USD 351,516 billion in the year 2018.

Geographically, the global robo advisory market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, North America and Europe are the regions anticipated to hold the largest market share on account of numerous affluences present in the region with an increased need for managing their wealth and assets, coupled with the presence of a huge number of population who are aware of robo advisory services. Additionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain significant market share on account of increasing awareness for robo advisory services in the region and increasing household wealth among the population. The Global Wealth Databook 2019 of the Credit Suisse Research Institute also stated that Asia Pacific constituted the largest share of total household wealth, followed by North America and Europe with 39.16%, 31.78% and 25.17% share respectively in the year 2019.

However, concerns for conflict of interests created due to definition and suitability of the financial advices among the clients is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global robo advisor market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global robo advisory market, which includes profiling of Betterment LLC, FutureAdvisor, Personal Capital Corporation, The Vanguard Group, Inc., Wealthfront Corporation, Axos Invest, Inc., SigFig Wealth Management, LLC, Nutmeg Saving and Investment Limited, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (NYSE: SCHW), and Bambu.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Robo Advisory Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028”, analyses the overall global robo advisory industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global robo advisory market in the near future.

