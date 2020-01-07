Global Wireless Car Charging Market Projected to Reach at USD 6.0 Billion by 2021

Global wireless car charging market is expected to flourish at a notable CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global wireless car charging market is expected to reach at USD 6.0 Billion by the end of 2021. Increasing sales of electric vehicles and technological advancements in electric vehicles are some of the major factors which are envisioned to foster the growth of market during the forecast period.

Regionally, Europe dominates the global wireless car charging market followed by North America. Wireless car charging market in Europe is propagated by rapid expansion of automobile sector in the region. In addition to that rising spending on research and developments in automotive industry is also believed to nurture Europe wireless car charging market in future.

The global wireless car charging market is segmented into application such as power electric and hybrid cars. Among these segments, power electric or electric vehicle segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period. Factors such as lack of potential of electric vehicles to run for long distance and need to charge them at intervals are fuelling the demand for wireless car charging. Moreover, Wireless Car Charging technology will allow electric vehicles to charge while running.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-115

Geographically, Europe wireless car charging market is anticipated to thrive during the forecast period. Government support, falling battery cost and increasing sales of electric vehicles are likely to be the key factors behind the growth of wireless car charging market over the forecast period. Moreover, driving and usage benefits in Europe region such as preferential parking permits in dense urban areas and permission to drive in bus and taxi lanes and save considerable time during rush hours are increasing the sales of electric vehicles which in turn likely to foster the growth of wireless car charging market in Europe region.

Technological Advancement in Charging Technology

Inability of electric vehicles to run for longer distance as they need to charge at intervals is a key factor which is expected to fuel the growth of wireless car charging market in near future.

Favourable Government Initiatives and Programmes

Various government initiatives to increase the sales of electric vehicles for instance, china is looking forward to ban combustion engine vehicles to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles are anticipated to bolster the growth of global wireless car charging market in near future.

Curious about this latest version of report? Obtain Report Details @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/global-wireless-car-charging-market-analysis-opportunity-outlook-2021/115

Although, lack of availability of standardized wireless car charging system and low adoption rate of electric vehicles in underdeveloped countries are some of the factors which are expected to hinder the growth of the wireless car charging market in the near future.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global wireless car charging market which includes company profiling of Evatran Group, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., WiTricity Corporation, and HEVO Power. Some other prominent vendors that may enter into manufacturing of wireless car charging are Continental AG, Ford Motor Company, BMW Automobile Company, Nissan Motor Company Ltd. and Bosch Group. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global wireless car charging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

Grow Your Business From Expert Advice @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-115

About Research Nester

Research Nester is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact Us

AJ Daniel

Email: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: [+1 646 586 9123]

U.K. Phone: [+44 203 608 591]

Our Recently Published Report On Market Watch @

Global Wireless Car Charging Market Projected to Reach at USD 6.0 Billion by 2021

Global Mechanical Keyboard & Switch Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 16.8% by 2023|USD 602.1 Million in 2015

At a CAGR of 7.4%|Lab Grown (Synthetic) Diamonds Market Expected to Garner USD 27.6 Billion by 2023

Global Smart Waste Management Market to Anticipated to Worth USD 2.8 Bn by 2023|Bigbelly, Inc., IBM Corporation

Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market Expected to Reach USD 4.3 Billion, at a CAGR of 6.8% by 2023

Global Enterprise/Business Firewall Hardware Market Assessment & Opportunity Forecast till 2024

Global Needle Free Insulin Devices Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2024

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire