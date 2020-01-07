/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Our dedicated team of professionals deliver solar energy straight to our clients’ doorsteps.

Rezeca Renewables is a pioneering Singapore-based company in the field of renewable power and energy efficiency. Leveraging on its experience since 2009 in renewable power, the company develops and delivers viable and proven renewable energy solutions for the long-term benefits of its clients and the environment.

Rezeca Renewables has established itself as a leading provider of grid-tear solar power systems across Singapore and Thailand. It is a group that is passionate about and dedicated to renewable energy, and one that looks forward to work closely with its customers, for a sustainable environment for the present and future generations.

The company offers four major products, namely SMA, FRONIUS, REC, and ABB.

SMA, being the leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, it is setting the standards for the decentralized, digital and renewable energy supply of tomorrow. It was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Germany. Today, more than 3,000 SMA employees in 18 countries have devoted themselves to provide innovative solutions in helping people transition to a self-sufficient, decentralized and renewable energy supply.

The FRONIUS brand

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire

Read more at Go Solar With Rezeca Renewables