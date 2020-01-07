North America Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market: Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of North America Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market. The report analyses the North America Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market By Vehicle Type ¬(Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Equipment (Hardware, Software), By Charger Type (Slow Charger, Fast Charger), By Slow Charger Sub-Type (Level 1 AC Charger and Level 2 AC Charger), By Fast Charger Sub-Type (Level 3 AC Tri-phase, Level 3 DC Tri-phase). The report analyses the overall North America Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market and also the individual markets of United States, Canada and Mexico. The report assesses the markets for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to Analytics research report “North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market (2018 Edition): Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – Analysis By Vehicle Type ¬(Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Equipment (Hardware, Software), By Charger Type and Sub-Type (Slow Charger, Fast Charger)”, the North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 41.4% during 2018 – 2023, chiefly driven by high adoption of electrical vehicles in the region.

Moreover, high investments in manufacturing of new electrical vehicle charging stations. surging favorable government initiatives in the form of subsidies, generous incentives and rebates has further accelerated electrical vehicle charging station market.

United States has been leading the market share of around 90.3% in 2017 with Canada and Mexico expected to witness higher growth rate till 2023. Tightening fuel economy standards, high focus on electric vehicle sales and development of new electrical vehicles are some of the major factors driving the electrical vehicle charging station market of United States.

The report titled “North America Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market (2018 Edition): Trends, Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – Analysis By Vehicle Type ¬(Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Equipment (Hardware, Software), By Charger Type and Sub-Type (Slow Charger, Fast Charger)” has covered and analysed the potential of North America Electrical Vehicle Charging Station and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the North America Electrical Vehicle Charging Station market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the region.

Scope of the Report

North America Electrical Vehicle Charging Station (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023

North America Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market– Size and Growth

By Vehicle Type ¬- Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Equipment – Hardware and Software

By Charger Type – Slow and Fast Charger

By Slow Charger Sub-Type – Level 1 AC Charger and Level 2 AC

By Fast Charger Sub-Type – Level 3 AC Tri-phase and Level 3 DC Tri-phase

Company Share Analysis

Country Analysis – U.S, Canada, Mexico (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Market

By Vehicle Type ¬- Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

By Equipment – Hardware and Software

By Charger Type – Slow and Fast Charger

By Slow Charger Sub-Type – Level 1 AC Charger and Level 2 AC

By Fast Charger Sub-Type – Level 3 AC Tri-phase and Level 3 DC Tri-phase

Company Share Analysis

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis – Tesla, Inc., EVgo, ABB, Blink Charging, SemaConnect, Inc., Clipper Creek, Inc., ChargePoint, Inc.

Table Of Content

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Electric Vehicle Charging Station Outlook North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Growth and Forecast

5.1 By Value (2013-2017)

5.2 By Value (2018-2023)

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market: Segment Analysis

6.1 By Vehicle Type, By Value (2013-2023)

6.2 By Equipment, By Value (2013-2023)

6.3 By Charger Type, By Value (2013-2023)

6.4 By Slow Charger Sub-type, By Value (2013-2023)

6.5 By Fast Charger Sub-type, By Value (2013-2023)

Continue……..

See the complete table of contents and list of exhibits, as well as selected illustrations and example pages from this report

