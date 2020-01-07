Oleoresin Market Insight & Future Assessment for the Period 2019 – 2026

Global Oleoresin Market is valued approximately USD 1.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Oleoresins are used as an alternative for ground spices, have aroma and taste. They can be changed according to the specific flavor requirement of different products. Oleoresins have a long shelf life, which makes them lesser prone to any kind of bacterial infection. Factors such as increasing demand for processed food products, growing product demand in the pharmaceutical industry, is increasing the demand of the market. The rise in awareness regarding the side-effects of synthetic flavors and health benefits offered by phytomedicines and herbal extracts is augmenting the demand for Oleoresin. Rising food industry coupled with the increasing research and development in the industry will boost the growth of global Oleoresin market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Oleoresin Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strongest economies and widespread industries, which create demand for fortified nutritional food & beverage products. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, rising income, increasing purchasing power, and plant-derived nutritional & health products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Oleoresin Market across Asia Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Akay Group Ltd.
The Hain Celestial Group
Synthite Industries Private Ltd.
AVT Naturals
Givaudan
Pt. Indesso Aroma
Vidya Herbs Private Limited
Ungerer & Company
Kancor Ingredients Limited
Plant Lipids
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Source:
Paprika
Capsicum
Seed Spices
Turmeric
Herbs
Ginger
Cinnamon & Cassia
Others
By Application:
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals
Personal Care Products
Feed
By Extraction Process:
Solvent Extraction
Supercritical Fluid Extraction Process
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016,2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Oleoresin Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
