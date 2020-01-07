Paper Thin Display (PTD) Market- Historical, Current, And Projected Size Of The Market

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Paper thin display (PTD) is a new generation ultra-thin display with a thickness smaller than 1.5 mm which is similar to a standard sheet of paper. These displays can be used for non-flat surface devices and can be easily wrapped on any electronic device. PTD finds a wide range of applications in electronic devices, signage used for advertising, and automotive display.

The Paper thin display (PTD) market has observed a significant growth in the last few years due to the increasing innovation in computers and mobile devices to develop smaller and thinner devices. The market has observed a double digit year-on-year growth in the 2012 and is expected to continue this trend in the future along with the booming electronics industry.

Electronic portable devices hold a lion’s share in the PTD market and predicted to post the fastest growth in the next five years. Owing to a large number of tech savvy people who frequently replace their mobile handsets with advanced technology, North America represents the largest market for PTD.

