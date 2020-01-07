Rising Environmental Concerns is Likely to Impel the Growth of Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market in Future, according to Research Nester

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented by type into flocculants, coagulants, disinfectants and others (antifoamers and biocides). Among these segments, coagulants segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Further, this growth of coagulants segment can be attributed to its wide scale applications such as for solid removal, water clarification, lime softening, for sludge thickening and solids dewatering. Coagulants like aluminum sulfate, ferric chloride and ferric sulfate are communally used in sludge treatment. Further, cost effectiveness of coagulants is also a major factor which is driving the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Global sludge treatment chemicals market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global sludge treatment chemicals market is expected to reach at USD 5.7 Billion by the end of 2024. The market is expected to expand on the back of growing wastewater treatment industry across the globe.

The water & wastewater segment by application is likely to grow at remarkable pace during the forecast period. Wastewater treatment is major source of sludge formation. Further, growing industrialization in developing countries and increasing environmental concerns are projected to bolster the growth of global sludge treatment chemical market during the forecast period.

Increasing Environmental Concerns

The concerns regarding treatment of municipal and industrial wastewater is increasing globally. Further, sludge formation due to treatment of municipal and industrial wastewater in sewage treatment plants is a major factor which is believed to increase the demand for sludge treatment chemicals in upcoming years. Apart from this, increasing demand for sludge treatment chemicals in automotive industries is expected to enhance the growth of global sludge treatment chemicals market in future.

Wide Range of Applications

Food & beverage, personal care & chemicals, pulp & paper and metal processing industries are major consumers of sludge treatment chemicals and are expected to maintain this positive demand for sludge treatment chemicals in near future. Additionally, rising awareness regarding benefits of water recycling and growing need for water and sludge treatment for increasing the level of fresh water from natural water resources are expected to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of global market.

Although, high cost of sludge treatment chemicals is likely to hamper the growth of the sludge treatment chemicals market in the near future.

The report titled “Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market : Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global sludge treatment chemicals market in terms of market segmentation by type, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global sludge treatment chemicals market which includes company profiling of BASF SE, Kamira OYJ, Amcon Inc., GE Water and Process Technology, Ovivo Inc., Accepta Water Treatment, Ecolab Incorporated, Kurita water Industries Ltd., Beckart Environment and Veolia Water Technologies. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global sludge treatment chemicals market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

