Shoe Packaging Market is Envisioned to Grow at a Remarkable CAGR of 3.5% By the End of 2024, according to Research Nester

The global shoe packaging market is segmented into shoe type such as leather shoes, long boots, short shoes, loafers, running shoes and casual shoes. Among these segments, casual shoes segment is believed to mask a significant CAGR by the end of 2024. Likely, this growth of casual shoes segment is attributed to the wide range of products available in casual shoes which is propelling the demand for casual shoes which in turn expected to flourish the growth of global casual shoes packaging market. In addition to this, population in urban regions is concerned towards fitness and wellness which is projected to augment the demand for running shoes.

Global shoe packaging market is anticipated to seize an exponential CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Additionally, the market is riding on the back of growing shoe industry along with growing introduction of innovative shoe packaging. Moreover, the global shoe packaging market is anticipated to account noteworthy revenue by the end of 2024.

The corrugated shoe packaging segment by packaging accounted for the biggest market of shoe packaging in 2016. In terms of region platform, Asia-Pacific region captured the biggest market of shoe packaging owing to presence of large population coupled with rising consumer spending on footwear due to swelled disposable income. Further, China, Japan and India are the major countries witnessing the augmented demand for shoe packaging due to rising adoption of sustainable shoe packaging. Apart from this, North America and Europe are believed to contribute considerable share in the market of shoe packaging.

Swift Advancement in Packaging

Rising adoption of clean shoe packaging due to environmental concerns coupled with adoption of innovative light weight packaging is predicted to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of shoe packaging market. Furthermore, rising concerns among the shoe manufacturing companies regarding the packaging presentation is also believed to foster the growth of shoe packaging market.

Stringent Government Regulation and Guidelines

Stringent government legislations for the protection of environment along with various encouragement programs for the adoption of sustainable shoe packaging are envisioned to trigger the market of sustainable shoe packaging. In addition to this, various companies have adopted sustainable shoe packaging which is projected to foster the growth of shoe packaging market.

Although, volatile price hike in the packaging material is expected to hinder the growth of shoe packaging market all over the globe.

The report titled “Shoe Packaging Market: Global Historical Growth (2012-2016) & Future Outlook (2017-2024) Demand Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation” delivers detailed overview of the global shoe packaging market in terms of market segmentation by shoe type, by packaging and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global shoe packaging market which includes company profiling of M. K. Packaging, Packman, Precious Packaging, Royal Packer, Sneakerbox Co., Samrat Box Mfg. Co. Pvt. Ltd, Packaging of the World, Elevated Packaging, Cross Country Box Company Inc., Marber srl. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global shoe packaging market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire