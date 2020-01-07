Smart Fabrics For Transportation Market Growth, Trends And Forecast 2016-2022

Smart fabrics are fabrics that allow digital components such as small computers and electronics to be embedded in them. The development and discovery of advanced polymers coupled with miniaturization of electronic components are driving the market ahead. The use of fabrics in automobiles includes upholstery, carpeting, interior ceiling, interior door panels, protective floor mats, steering wheel, seat belts, trunk liners and gear shift covers. These fabrics are also used for controlling temperature and making protective barriers. These versatile uses have made fabrics a key component of automobiles.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065218

Market Dynamics

The transportation industry is the biggest market for smart fabrics. Major applications include inhibiting bacterial growth, improving the air quality, temperature control and eliminating odors. Rising environmental concerns and increasing awareness of the consumers about greener materials are driving the innovations in this field. Future looks bright for use of Smart Fabrics in the transportation market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on usage into Advanced traveler information systems (ATIS), Advanced transportation pricing systems (ATPS), Advanced transportation management systems (ATMS) and Advanced public transportation systems (APTS). An Advanced Traveler Information System acquires, analyzes, and presents information to assist surface transportation travelers in moving from origin to destination.

Advanced Transportation Pricing Systems are used for Ticket Vending, E-Toll Collection, Automatic Gate Machines, Pricing Engines. Advanced Transportation Management System is used for optimizing transportation network operations, reducing pollution and helping to reduce traffic congestion. Advanced public transportation systems increase the efficiency of operation and improve the safety of public transportation riders.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is a leader in global smart fabrics market because of rapidly growing electronics market and the booming IT sector. Asia Pacific is the next important player in the global smart fabrics market mainly because of flourishing construction and healthcare industry. In Asia Pacific, India and China are the major contributors to the growth of global smart fabrics market. In Europe, automobiles segment is driving the growth of smart fabrics market.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065218

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Cisco, Parkopedia, AGT International, Parkmobile, Logica, IBM, Kapsh, Hitachi, Intel, SAP, Xerox, and Siemens.



About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire