Wi-Fi Camera market Precise Study on Factors, Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2026

Global Wi-Fi Camera market is valued approximately USD 12.14 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Wi-fi offers wide range of features such as quick access to storage, cloud storage system for storing photos and it eliminates the need for a USB cable which reduces the hassle of connecting the USB Cord. Factors such as significant demand for residential security cameras, rising social media influence on day-to-day life and various technological advancements such as motion & heat detection and night vision is further strengthening the growth of the market. However, high cost is beholding the confidence of buyers towards purchase of Wi-Fi cameras globally.

The regional analysis of global Wi-Fi Camera Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominates the Wi-Fi Camera market. Factors such as the presence of major technology giants and start-ups, wide adoption of home security camera are promoting the market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as various emergence new companies providing services, the rise of technology, growing advancement in infrastructure, support from government bodies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wi-Fi Camera Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Canon

Sony

Samsung

Panasonic

Nikon

Gopro

Kodak

Fujifilm

Olympus

Ricoh (Pentax)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Home Security Camera

Digital Camera with WiFi

Car Camera

Sports Camera

Others

By Application:

Home Security

Consumer Electronics

Sports Enthusiasts

Car Security

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global WiFi Camera Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

