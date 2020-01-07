/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Apple has come up with a secret team that is developing a new satellite technology that will send Internet services direct to mobile phone devices with wireless networks; this revealed through Bloomberg reports. Currently, the company owns about twelve aerospace, a satellite, and antenna project engineers who are developing the venture. The goal for Apple’s engineers is to use their outcomes in the coming five years, bestowing people conversant with the project. The projects work is still in its initial stages, and the primary function of the satellite is still pending, but according to CEO for Apple, Tim Cook said the company is interested in the project

Assume that Apple is working on communications satellites and technology for the next generation, the company goal is to give its customers a large amount of data, which will decrease the dependency of wireless carriers, and one will be able to connect the devices to the internet without an outmoded network, the report issued with Bloomberg. Apple is also looking for satellites that will provide accurate tracking services for its devices’ location by facilitating advanced maps and new features.

Currently, there is no

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire

Read more at Will Apple Develop Satellite that will Beam Data Directly to Mobile Devices?