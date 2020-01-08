High Strength Concrete Market Trends, Size And Forecast Report By 2022

Global High Strength Concrete Marketwas valued at US$ XX Mn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. High Performance Concrete (HPC) is a specialized concrete designed and made to provide several benefits in construction. It is defined as a concrete meeting special combination of performance and uniformity requirements that cannot always be achieved routinely using normal mixing, placing, and curing practices. Properties of HPC include high early strength, toughness, long-term strength,density, reduced maintenance, and aesthetics.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065270

Different types of materials are used for making HPC. Major materials usedare portland cement or blended cement, silica, water, sand, fly ash, superplasticizers, and many others. HPC has durability, high strength, and visual appearance as well. Water damns, road bridges, railways bridges, and fly-overs, tall building are major applications of the HPC.

Market Dynamics

This market is driven by many factors, such as the increased construction of high-rise buildings in Asia-Pacific and the Middle Eastern countries, the improved long-term performance and reduced MRO cost benefits of high-strength concrete. Its superior resistance to cracks caused by natural and chemical damagers is another factor driving the high-strength concrete market. However, this market faces certain drawbacks, primarily the high-cost associated with using high-strength concrete and the limited usage of high-strength concrete in construction activities in emerging economies. The scenario in developing countries in Asia-Pacific, especially in India, is expected to change drastically in the coming years.

The gradually growing use of high-strength concrete in precast construction applications in the Nordic countries, the recovering construction and housing sector in Europe, and the growing popularity of high-strength lightweight concrete for constructing bridgesare some of the major growth opportunities available in the global high-strength concrete market.

Market Segmentation

The global high-strength concrete market has been bifurcated by the product type into pre-mix, precast, and on-sitesegments. The market has also been divided as per the constituent type into cement, admixtures, aggregates, and others. The market in the admixtures segment has been further sub-segmented into mechanical and chemical segments.

Based on the application in construction, the market is divided into commercial, residential, infrastructure, and others. The market has also been geographically segmented by consumption into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065270

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The North America region is expected to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period. The construction industry has emerged as a substantial a consumer for UHPC owing to its inherent UHPC benefits and wide applicability, which is, in turn, is expected to propel the industry growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness high growth rate over the forecast period. Strong demand from countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea, and the emerging opportunities in countries such as India are expected to contribute to this scenario. The region is characterized by rising awareness regarding UHPC.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include BASF SE, CEMEX Group, Lafarge SA, Sika Group, and Sakrete.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire