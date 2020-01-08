Housing Construction Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Top Key 2022

The housing construction market is defined by the value of work put annually for the residential buildings. This includes residential flats, housing apartments and similar buildings excluding hotels, etc. The market value includes those of the newly built ones as well as the renovated and repaired houses. It includes construction of buildings or apartments and also preparatory and completion work such as demolition, site preparation, electrical and plumbing installations, etc.

Market Dynamics

The global housing construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.2% during the forecast period. This will be due to the strong advances in single-family housing constructions in US, increased new housing constructions in China and India, rural to urban migration in the developing nations and rise in the standard of living in majority of the countries in Africa, Middle-East and Asia-Pacific. On the global scale, the multi-family housing units are expected to experience higher gains as compared to single-family units.

Market Segmentation

Geographical segmentation:

North America

South America

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Segmentation based on housing type:

Single-family

Multi-family

Opportunities

The global housing construction market is highly fragmented. The countries in the APAC region dominate this industry. This market has been witnessing tremendous and unprecedented changes recently due to the global economic recession and is expected to gradually shift towards Asian countries. Asian countries such as China, Japan, India and many others are the important markets driving for growth. Net migration and mortgage interest rates are the other factors that may contribute considerably to the industry’s growth.

Key Players

Lend Lease, J.A. Jones, Inc., Washington Group International, Inc., Peter Kiewit Sons, Inc., Halliburton, The Turner Corporation, Centex Construction Group, Skanska Incorporated, Fluor Corporation, Bechtel Group Inc.

