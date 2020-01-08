Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis to 2027

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

According to a new market research study titled “Medical Equipment Maintenance Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device Type, Service Type and Service Provider”. The Global medical equipment maintenance market is expected to reach US$ 36,525.26 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,943.29 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global medical equipment maintenance market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The major players operating in the medical equipment maintenance market include, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Terumo, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Aramark Services, Inc., and Althea among the others.

Global medical equipment maintenance market, based on the service provider, was segmented as, original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations, and in-house maintenance. In 2018, original equipment manufacturers held the largest share of the market, by service provider. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

