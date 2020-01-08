The new era after a decade to bring more explorations on the Red Planet

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

In the last ten years, there were huge developments that occurred in the investigation of the Red Planet. However, the next ten years might come with even more impressing information, such as a possibility of discovering life on the Red Planet.

Researchers learned about a crucial history and development of Mars during the last ten years. The curiosity of NASA in Rover operation led the group to determine if some parts of the Red Planet can support life like that of earth.

The next move of the researchers starts in July of this year (2020), where NASA will lift off Mars Rover and European-Russian Rover, Rosalind Franklin. Both of the rovers will explore any possible signs of living creatures of the olden Mars.

However, the life of the olden Mars is not the only operation going to take place this year. The researchers are still making the Starship of Space X Mars-colonizing vehicle, and if all goes well, there is a possibility of placing human beings on the Red Planet in the coming decade.

A new step

NASA has searched for life possibilities on Mars since then. The agencies sent

