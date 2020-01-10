Cell-based Assay Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2026

Global Cell-based Assay Market is valued approximately USD 13.10 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Cell based assay refers to a technique of analysis of living cell on the basis of various parameters. In cell-based assays, functional cells are used as diagnostic tools in research for new drugs. Also, cell-based assays help to measure cell motility, proliferations and facilitate research in the area of stem cells, immunology, cancer and others. Further, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders and rising adoption of high-throughput screening methods have led to the adoption of Cell-based Assay across the forecast period. According to fight chronic disease organization in 2015, in US 133 million deaths are caused and disability due to chronic diseases. It is estimated that 45% Americans populations are suffering from at least one chronic disease. Also, with the increasing investments in research and development for drug discovery, the adoption & demand for Cell-based Assay is likely to increase. However, high maintenance and operational costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Cell-based Assay market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-established healthcare sector along with the high adoption of cell-based therapies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as technological advancement, rise in investments in R&D includes life science research and drug discover outsourcing would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cell-based Assay market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Promega Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Services:

Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Basic Research

Other Applications

By End-user:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Government Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cell-based Assay Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

