China is the ‘swing factor’ for stock belonging to Tesla as Model 3 vehicles sold to Chinese buyers

Tesla started selling Model 3 cars, which are manufactured in Shanghai factory to Chinese buyers on 7 January this year (2020).

The United States manufactures, who venture into the second-largest economy of the world has received a warm welcome by Chinese Electric Vehicle startups, and it hopes to gain a step from an interest in the new energy cars.

Tesla has placed a lot of attention on China. Its firm situated in Shanghai began manufacturing in October last year. Tesla entity produced more than 1,000 Model 3 vehicles every week at the factory, and it anticipates providing over 3,000 in the coming years.

Costing strategy of Tesla

When Tesla made it to the public the opening of its Shanghai firm in 2018, the costs of Chinese electric cars were increasing at that time. The prices, propped up by subsidies in the government, were on the rise. Those subsidies gave a chance to Tesla to reduce the costs of its Model 3 in China. Tesla began manufacturing its products from its firm in Shanghai. This reveals that it can dodge the charges of its vehicles in China.

