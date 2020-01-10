Kidney Function Tests Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2026|With CAGR More than 6.10 %

Global Kidney Function Tests Market is valued at approximately USD 586.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Kidney Function Tests have several categories which include clearance tests, dilution tests, physical and visual examination of the urine and determination of the concentration of various substances in urine in order to detect possible impairment if the specific kidney functions generally involved with their reabsorption. Further, growing prevalence of diabetes and kidney diseases is expected to promote the adoption of Kidney Function Tests during the forecast period. For Instance: According the Health Metrics – American Heart Association, in 2010 the prevalence of diabetes for adults was recorded to be 6.4% globally. This is expected to increase and reach up to 7.7% by the end of 2030, across the globe. Similarly, as per the MRC United Kingdom 2015, the estimated diabetes prevalence for adults between age group of 20-79 worldwide was around 387 million in 2014 which is estimated to reach around 592 million people by 2023. As a result, the demand for kidney function tests would increase as these tests helps to detect possible impairment of the specific kidney functions thereby, reinforcing the growth of the market. However, unfavorable healthcare reforms impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Kidney Function Tests market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of hypertension, government initiatives for the awareness and treatment of kidney diseases and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing number of campaigns and conferences to create awareness regarding kidney diseases coupled with the increasing incidences of non-communicable disease would create lucrative growth prospects for the Kidney Function Tests market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Siemens
Beckman Coulter
Roche
Abbott
Sysmex
Nova Biomedical
Urit Medical
Arkray
Opti Medical
Acon Laboratories
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Dipsticks
Disposables
Reagents
By Type:
Urine Tests
Urine Protein Tests
Creatinine Clearance Tests
Microalbumin Tests
Blood Tests
Serum Creatinine Tests
Glomerular Filtration Rate Tests
Blood Urea Nitrogen Tests
By End-user:
Hospitals
Diagnostic Laboratories
Research Laboratories and Institutes
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Kidney Function Tests Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Venture capitalists
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
