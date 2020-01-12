Most educating moments of NASA during the last decade and beyond

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Either NASA operations or researchers discovered astonishing mysteries of the universe in the previous decade, from our planet or other exoplanets located a billion miles from our planet. Each courage of arriving and visit into new worlds brought new chances to inspire the next group of researchers. Below are educative moments of the last ten years from NASA’s operations in studying Earth, the solar system and far beyond that. In addition, it explains how to engage the learners in the next decade’s related lessons, events, and resources.

The varying climate of Earth

During the 2012’s, NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) led to adding new satellites for monitoring changes in the environment occurring in the earth, such rising levels of the sea, shrinking ice tops, higher temperatures, and dangerous weathers.

Researchers use the information gathered by these satellites to comprehend the actual makeup of the earth and develop scientific tools to aid predict the future changes to occur in the climate.

Educative moments in the space

The findings from the past decade provide educative content concerning the sun, moon, and lunar explorations. The 2017 lunar eclipse provided

