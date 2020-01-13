Space travelers Investigate fatal fires of Australia from space as satellite Continue monitoring 

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

The satellites in the space see the terrific wildfires of southeastern Australia. As for now, space travelers track the fires right from the International Space Station.

A recent picture, which NASA shared on twitter on January 3, clearly indicates smoke that is rolling upward, surrounds Sydney, and is blowing into the Sean of Tasman. During that time, the space station was approximately 269 miles (433 kilometers), just on top of Australia.

The wildfire started in September and have destroyed over 25 people. The fires have taken down a region that is twice the size of the Maryland country. The fires touched more than 2,000 residential units. In addition, the wildlife of Australia suffered a lot where countless lives of wild and both domestic animals losing their lives in the fire.

As this is a season of wildfires in Australia, researchers say that these fires are more intense as compared to the normal ones. The researchers link this to changes occurring in the climate. As per the Australian Bureaus of Meteorology, they said that the changes in the climate result in high risks of causing the bushfires. The rise in temperatures

