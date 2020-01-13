SpaceX Dragon goes back to Ground after conveying supplies of NASA to Space Station

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

The SpaceX Dragon space ship goes back to earth on 7 January after a journey of seven months in delivering supplies of NASA to the International Space Center.

Space travelers on space station released Dragon CRS-19 space ship into space with the robotic arm of the outpost, wishing space journey masses to a space ship that conveyed over 5,700 lbs. (2,585kilograms) of NASA’s supplies last month. The dragon left the station at around 5:05 a.m. EST (1005 GMT) and went down in the Pacific Ocean at around 10:41 a.m. EST (1541 GMT). In a tweet, after five minutes of splashdown, SpaceX established the active return of the Dragon.

Luca Parmitano, who is a European Space Agency space traveler and leader of the current Expedition members of the crew, appreciated as he said that it is with much respect and incredible chance to be part of the Dragon crew and carry out operations together, especially for the catch and release. Having the Dragon, Luca said that the team should have in mind that a few of their lives and viable skills are always sent to space during any given mission.

