/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

On Saturday, SpaceX fired up a rocket, which will transport the next of the firm’s batch of Starlink satellite into space.

The entity performed a static fire experiment on Saturday (January 4) of a Falcon 9 skyrocket. The test took place at Space Lift off Complex 40, located at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The staff from the firm anticipates the skyrocket to transport 60 Starlink internet satellites into space before Monday, 6 January. This will mark their first lift-off to happen in 2020, which will take place at Space Coast of Florida.

On Friday, Falcon 9 rocket got out of its hangar and went vertically on the lift-off pad earlier before the scheduled firing experiment of its initial nine stages of the engines on Saturday. The schedule of the two-staged skyrocket is to launch today (6 January) at 9:19 p.m. EST (0219 GMT).

However, before the lift-off takes place, SpaceX placed the vehicle through a schedule lift-off practice before the actual launch occurs. The short experiment, known as a static fire test, is a normal part of the pre-launch steps and one of the least essential

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire

Read more at SpaceX experiment-fires Rocket for a launch of Starlink on 6 January