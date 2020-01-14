Global Blood Collection Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Blood Collection market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Blood Collection market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Blood Collection is used in venous blood and arterial blood collection process.
The classification of blood collection includes serum separating tubes, EDTA tubes, plasma separation tube and other. The proportion of EDTA tubes in 2015 is about 42.3%, and the proportion of serum separating tubes in 2015 is about 39.4%. They are the most popular blood bolection tubes.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Blood Collection Market
In 2019, the global Blood Collection market size was US$ 4132.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6626.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Blood Collection Scope and Market Size
Blood Collection market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blood Collection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Blood Collection market is segmented into Serum Separating Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Plasma Separation Tube, Others, etc.
Segment by Application, the Blood Collection market is segmented into Venous Blood Collection, Capillary Blood Collection, etc.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Blood Collection market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Blood Collection market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Blood Collection Market Share Analysis
Blood Collection market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Blood Collection business, the date to enter into the Blood Collection market, Blood Collection product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors include Becton Dickinson, Terumo, Greiner Bio One, Medtronic, SEKISUI Medical, Sarstedt, Narang Medical, F.L. Medical, Improve-medical, Hongyu Medical, TUD, SanLI, Gong Dong, CDRICH, SZBOON, etc.
This report focuses on the global Blood Collection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blood Collection development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Becton Dickinson
Terumo
Greiner Bio One
Medtronic
SEKISUI Medical
Sarstedt
Narang Medical
F.L. Medical
Improve-medical
Hongyu Medical
TUD
SanLI
Gong Dong
CDRICH
SZBOON
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Serum Separating Tubes
EDTA Tubes
Plasma Separation Tube
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Venous Blood Collection
Capillary Blood Collection
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Blood Collection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Blood Collection development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blood Collection are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
