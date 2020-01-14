Global Internet Advertising Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Internet Advertising market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Internet Advertising market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Online advertising, also called online or Internet advertising or web advertising, is a form of marketing and advertising which uses the Internet to deliver promotional marketing messages to consumers.

Online advertising is a marketing strategy that involves the use of the Internet as a medium to obtain website traffic and target and deliver marketing messages to the right customers. Online advertising is geared toward defining markets through unique and useful applications.

Currently, there are many vendors in the world Internet Advertising industry, especially in North America, Europe and Asia regions.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Internet Advertising Market

In 2019, the global Internet Advertising market size was US$ 239340 million and it is expected to reach US$ 475870 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Internet Advertising Scope and Market Size

Internet Advertising market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Internet Advertising market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Internet Advertising market is segmented into Search Ads, Mobile Ads, Banner Ads, Classified Ads, Digital Video Ads, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Internet Advertising market is segmented into Retail, Automotive, Entertainment, Financial Services, Telecom, Consumer Goods, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Internet Advertising market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Internet Advertising market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Internet Advertising Market Share Analysis

Internet Advertising market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Internet Advertising business, the date to enter into the Internet Advertising market, Internet Advertising product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Alphabet, Facebook, Baidu, Yahoo! Inc, Microsoft, Alibaba, Tencent, Twitter, Aol(Verizon Communications), eBay, Linkedin, Amazon, IAC, Soho, Pandora, etc.

This report focuses on the global Internet Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet Advertising development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Alphabet

Facebook

Baidu

Yahoo! Inc

Microsoft

Alibaba

Tencent

Twitter

Aol(Verizon Communications)

eBay

Linkedin

Amazon

IAC

Soho

Pandora

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Search Ads

Mobile Ads

Banner Ads

Classified Ads

Digital Video Ads

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

Automotive

Entertainment

Financial Services

Telecom

Consumer Goods

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet Advertising development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Internet Advertising are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

