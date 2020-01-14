Global Virus Filtration Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Virus Filtration market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Virus Filtration market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Virus filtration (VF) is a key step in an overall viral clearance process since it has been demonstrated to effectively clear a wide range of mammalian viruses with a log reduction value (LRV) > 4. The potential to achieve higher LRV from virus retentive filters has historically been examined using bacteriophage surrogates, which commonly demonstrated a potential of > 9 LRV when using high titer spikes (e.g. 10(10) PFU/mL). However, as the filter loading increases, one typically experiences significant decreases in performance and LRV.

The global average price of Virus Filtration is in the decreasing trend, from 78.59 USD/Unit in 2011 to 75.88 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Virus Filtration Market

In 2019, the global Virus Filtration market size was US$ 4594.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 10770 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 12.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Virus Filtration Scope and Market Size

Virus Filtration market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Virus Filtration market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Virus Filtration market is segmented into Kits and Reagents, Filtration Systems, Others, etc.

Segment by Application, the Virus Filtration market is segmented into Biologicals, Medical Device, Air Purification, Water Purification, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Virus Filtration market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Virus Filtration market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Virus Filtration Market Share Analysis

Virus Filtration market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Virus Filtration business, the date to enter into the Virus Filtration market, Virus Filtration product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include Merck KGaA, Asahi Kasei Medical, Pall Corporation, Thermo Fisher, Sartorius AG, Lonza, GE Healthcare, WuXi PharmaTech, etc.

This report focuses on the global Virus Filtration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virus Filtration development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Merck KGaA

Asahi Kasei Medical

Pall Corporation

Thermo Fisher

Sartorius AG

Lonza

GE Healthcare

WuXi PharmaTech

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Kits and Reagents

Filtration Systems

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Biologicals

Medical Device

Air Purification

Water Purification

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virus Filtration status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virus Filtration development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Virus Filtration are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

