Iran Missile Attack Aftermath Spotted by Satellite from Space

One does not have to be on the Earth’s surface in Iraq to witness the damage caused by the recent Iraq missile attack.

Satellites run by Planet Company based in San Francisco have taken pictures of Al-Asad airbase in Iraq, one of the locations hit in the previous night, 7 January bombardment. The sharp pictures plainly show which buildings reduced to destruction and rubble.

The officials of Iran have stated that the attack served as a retaliation for the demise of the high profile general Qasem Soleiman exterminated by the United States of America drone strike in the previous week. The airbase of Al-Asad hosts American soldiers, as does Erbil airport the other location hit by missiles of Iran in the last night.

No Iraq or American died or wounded in the violence, Donald Trump who is the current United States of America president stated during a news conference that Iraq got a warning about the attack and passed the information sideways to the United States of America. CNN reported today, quoting Iraq and American administrators.

