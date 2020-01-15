/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Enel Green Power is designing a fresh 500-megawatt (MW) industry worth $720 million in the state of Texas. Danone North America jotted a power-buying contract with the wind farm for a 12-year agreement.

The new industry will produce about 1.9 terawatt-hours (TWh) in a single year and evade the emission of not less than 1.2 tons of carbon dioxide in one year. Labor on the High Lonesome wind farm is coming up in Upton and Crocket Counties of Texas.

Enel stated that it is the most significant functional wind scheme in the syndicate’s world renewable portfolio. Enel already runs the 63 megawatts Synder wind farm in Texas Scurry County. It is also creating one of the biggest solar industries in the state, the 497 megawatts Roadrunner solar farm.

The recyclable energy power-buying contract with Danone anticipates giving abundant electricity power to produce the correspondent of nearly 800m yogurt cups and more than 80m milk gallons in every year.

I will back the commitment of Danone in securing 50 percent of it bought electricity from recyclable sources by the end of the current year 2020 and 100 percent by the year

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire

Read more at Danone Signals a renewable energy Deal with Enel