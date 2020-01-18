Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR 5.2% by 2025 | Aussie Pumps, Duracable Manufacturing Co., Electric Eel Manufacturing Co., Flowplant Group

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Drain Cleaning Equipment” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The global drain cleaning equipment market accounted for US$ 588.4 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025, to account for US$ 876.3 Mn in 2025. The demand for drain cleaning equipment is largely influenced by number of factors such as growing construction in Cambodia, Ethiopia, Uzbekistan, India, China, Brazil, Myanmar, and Tanzania which are some of the major developing economies of the world. These developing countries are attracting several FDIs for the improvement of infrastructures.

In addition to this, government authorities are investing significantly to construct proper sewage infrastructure and better wastewater management which is expected to flourish the drain cleaning equipment market.

The drain cleaning equipment market is fragmented with the presence of several providers of grain cleaning related equipment such as jetter, sinking machines and others.

Aussie Pumps Duracable Manufacturing Co. Electric Eel Manufacturing Co. Flowplant Group Ltd. General Wire Spring Co. Goodway Technologies Corp. Gorlitz Sewer & Drain, Inc. Nilfisk AS RIDGID Spartan Tool L.L.C.

The competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. Players in the market has observed an increase in the adoption of better sewage system due to rising awareness among the general people for proper sanitation, as a result government is making proposals to consider sewage infrastructure as a major priority. Since the developed countries had proper drainage system, it also requires reconstruction which will create significant opportunities for the companies to leverage an increasing growing drain cleaning equipment market.

On the basis of product type segment, jetters is anticipated to generate high amount of revenue followed by drum / continuous cable machine. Easy in usage, better safety, and efficient cleaning are the characteristic of jetters which will propel the market of drain cleaning equipment. However, it sectional machine is projected to have a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Sectional machines are capable to remove all blockages and clear the large sewer sections which further contribute towards growth of drain cleaning equipment market.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION 21 KEY TAKEAWAYS 23 DRAIN CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE 26 DRAIN CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 42 DRAIN CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 46 DRAIN CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECAST TO 2025 – PRODUCT TYPE 48 DRAIN CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECAST TO 2025 – POWER SOURCE 64 DRAIN CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECAST TO 2025 – END-USE 69 DRAIN CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECAST TO 2025 – SALES CHANNEL 72 DRAIN CLEANING EQUIPMENT MARKET – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 76 VIDEO INSPECTION PUSH ROD AND LOCATOR MARKET, BY REGIONS 133 COMPANY PROFILES 137 APPENDIX 168

