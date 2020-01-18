Enterprise IP Management Software Market to 2025

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Enterprise IP Management Software” The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

Report Description:

Enterprise IP Management Software market is expected to grow US$ 16.51 billion by 2025 from US$ 4.12 billion in 2016. Enterprise IP management software is an automation system for modern corporate that supports in the tracking of patents, trademarks, copyrights and IP. The software facilitates paperless work and is used by corporates that aims to frame an advanced IT infrastructure and system. This software enables the corporate’s IPR Departments, to perform periodic activities easily, efficiently, effectively and accurately. Trademark IP management software type is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate owing to the increasing number of trademarks registered worldwide.

Request Sample of Copy @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00003803

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is increasing demand for intellectual property protection and majority of the companies retain their IP in order to sustain the global enterprise competition. IP Assets are valuable and flexible key assets for creating and sustaining enterprise competition. Globalization and trade liberalization have made most it significant for all enterprises including SMEs become competitive on intercontinental platform even if the company is operating in the domestic market only limited to a single country.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are

1.Anaqua

2. IPfolio

3. WebTMS

4. Cardinal IP

5. Patrix AB

6. FlexTrac

7. Lecorpio

8. CPA Global

9. Inteum

10. Gridlogics Texas Instruments Incorporated

The global Enterprise IP Management Software market for the end-user industries is fragmented into BFSI, Information & Technology, automotive, aerospace & defense, research institutes and others. The segmentation is based upon need for enterprise IP management software to improve intellectual property search, analytics and protection of intellectual properties. Information & Technology in the enterprise IP management software market have acquired the biggest share in 2016, followed by pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Research Institutes and Aerospace and defense. Information & Technology industry is the industry that initiates innovations. In the year 2014 tech companies accredited majority patents, which was more than 300,000 utility patents. The IT industries are estimated to further increase at a significant growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 – 2025.

Request for Discount @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00003803

The overall market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.

Table of Content:

1 Table of Contents 2

2 Introduction 17

3 Key Takeaways 19

4 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Key Industry Dynamics 22

5 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Key Industry Dynamics 40

6 Enterprise IP Management Software Market Global 46

7 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Analysis by Types 48

8 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Analysis by Services 58

9 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Analysis by End-users 64

10 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Geographical Analysis 77

11 Industry Landscape 134

12 Competitive Landscape 136

13 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Key Company Profiles 138

14 Appendix 174

For more information about this report: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/reports-tip/enterprise-ip-management-software-market

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire