Europe RTLS Market 2019 : Analysis by Technology, Components, Industry Vertical and Forecast to 2025

According to Report Ocean, the Europe RTLS Market to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The growth is supported by various growth factors such as rise in use-cases of RTLS across industries, increasing investment in workflow automation, and increasing adoption of RTLS solutions in the manufacturing sector. Moreover, heavy reliance on analytics solutions to handle the increasing volume of unstructured data coupled with a rising focus on smart workflow optimization is accelerating the growth of the Europe RTLS market.

However, data security & privacy concerns and high upfront cost, along with the complexity of integrating with the existing infrastructure, are the key factors may hinder the market.

Some of the prominent key players are:

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (STANLEY Healthcare)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (Aruba Networks)

Airista Flow, Inc.

Siemens AG

Ubisense

Ubudu

Sewio Networks.s.r.o.

Decawave

Litum

Key Segments Covered

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

WiFi

UWB

RFID

Infrared (IR)

Ultrasound

Bluetooth

GPS

Others

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Government/Defense

Education

Sports & Entertainment

Oil & Gas

Others

The Europe RTLS Market is further analyzed by segmenting the market into various geographical regions:

UK

Germany

Russia

France

Others

Research Methodology:

Report Ocean follows a customer-focused research methodology, that focused upon client-specific requirements to analyze the market trends, historical and future data, and forecast market related developments. The client specific research provides the market sizing forecast and estimates the data for market research reports. Company’s estimation methodology leverages the data estimation model that cover the major market dynamics. The detailed description of research process includes data mining, which is discussed below in detail:

Data mining is an extensive step of research methodology. It helps to obtain the information through reliable sources. The data mining stage includes both primary and secondary information sources, which are explained in detail as follows:

Primary Research

In primary research process, various industry players were the major source of information to collect data on a primary basis that include face to face interview, group discussion, survey, and other methods. These detailed information points were collected from both demand and supply side that helps to collect the quantitative and qualitative data based on various market parameters. Detailed interviews with major primary respondents include interviewing subject matter experts, industry professionals, C-level executives, industry consultants and many more to get insights on quantitative and qualitative market-oriented aspects, along with study of major market prospects that contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Secondary Research

In secondary research, various reliable web-sources and papers were referred to collect and identify information and industry trends for in-depth research process. The data collected from secondary sources help to calculate the market sizing, pricing model and business models of various companies along with current trends and initiatives taken by companies. Along with open-available sources, company also collect information from various paid database that are extensive and diversified in terms of providing information in both quantitative and qualitative manner.

