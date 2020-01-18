Global Disposable Protective Clothing Market – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Disposable Protective Clothing Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global disposable protective clothing market was valued at $2,604.0 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $4,686.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2019 to 2026. Protective clothing refers to various suits and uniforms worn to protect the user from harm. Protective clothing protects the personnel from physical, electrical, heat, chemicals, biohazards and airborne particulate matter. Disposable protective clothing offers protection without the inconvenience of having to decontaminate used suits.

The adherence to stringent governmental regulations toward safety of workers boost the use of disposable protective clothing worldwide. In addition, rise in usage of disposable protective clothing from end-use industries such as manufacturing, automotive and oil & gas is expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as high price of protective clothing is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Increase in demand for disposable protective clothing from emerging economies like China, Japan and India is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the market.

The report focuses on use of disposable protective clothing in several industries such as manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, defense and others. Moreover, based on material type, the global disposable protective clothing market report is analyzed across polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester and other types of materials. Based on application, the market is classified into thermal, mechanical, radiation, chemical and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global disposable protective clothing market includes Lakeland Industries, Inc., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 3M Company, W. L. Gore & Associates, Workrite Uniform Company, Inc., Ballyclare Limited, Glen Raven, Koninklijke Ten Cate NV, Cetriko and Teijin Limited.

Other players in the value chain include Ebruzen Textile Industry Trade Co Ltd., Fibertex A/S, Wuhan Kinglong Protective Products Co., Ltd., Kermel, Rongxin Industry Manufacture Limited, Veridian Fire Protective Gear and Ohnaka Industry Co., Ltd. and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the disposable protective clothing market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints and disposable protective clothing market opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Disposable Protective Clothing Market, By Material Type

5. Disposable Protective Clothing Market, By Application

6. Disposable Protective Clothing Market, By End-User Industry

7. Disposable Protective Clothing Market, By Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

