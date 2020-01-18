Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Shows Strong Growth with Leading Players Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials, Roquette Fr?res, Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.

The microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) is a refined form of wood pulp synthesized from alpha cellulose precursor. It is an odorless and tasteless crystalline powder with a particle size of about 10 micrometers. MCC exhibit excellent binding capability, disintegrating property, and flowability. It is highly absorbent and is a great filler and bulking agent. MCC is widely used as a health food additive and is an important base material in functional foods. It is used in the paint industry for water-based coatings as thickeners and emulsifiers. MCC has critical applications in the pharmaceutical industry as well, where it is used as an excipient. Besides, it is also extensively used in the cosmetic industry for various hair, skincare, and makeup products. The microcrystalline cellulose market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growth of the processed food industry where the product is extensively used as emulsifier, bulking agent, and fat substitute. Moreover, growing acceptance as a pharmaceutical excipient and demands from the cosmetic industry further fuels the growth of the microcrystalline cellulose market. However, product substitutes in specific applications and volatile prices hamper the growth of the microcrystalline cellulose market.

Competitor Analysis By: Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Avantor Inc., DFE Pharma GmbH & Co.KG, FMC Corporation, JRS PHARMA GmbH & Co. KG, Mingtai Chemical Co. Ltd., Rayonier Advanced Materials, Roquette Fr?res, Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of microcrystalline cellulose market with detailed market segmentation by source type, application, and geography. The global microcrystalline cellulose market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading microcrystalline cellulose market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global microcrystalline cellulose market is segmented on the basis of source type and application. Based on source type, the market is segmented as wood-based and non-wood based. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global microcrystalline cellulose market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The microcrystalline cellulose market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting microcrystalline cellulose market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the microcrystalline cellulose market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Microcrystalline Cellulose Market – By Source Type

1.3.2 Microcrystalline Cellulose Market – By Application

1.3.3 Microcrystalline Cellulose Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. MICROCRYSTALLINE CELLULOSE – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

Continue…..

