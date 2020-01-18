Mobility as a Service Market New Technology Growth, Insights, Trend, Demand & Forecast 2025

AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘Mobility as a Service’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are BMW Group (Germany),Alliance Corporation (Canada),Lyft, Inc. (United States), Uber Technologies Inc. (United States), MaaS Global (Finland), Deutsche Bahn (Germany),SkedGo Pty Ltd (Australia), UbiGo AB (Sweden),Ola (India),Make my trip (India)

Advancing technological infrastructure, as well as ease of access to data all around the world, will help to boost global Mobility as a Service market. Mobility as a service (MaaS) includes a combination of many transport modes such as car, bus, and bikes on a single mobility solution, which is accessible on demand. It has created a revolutionary impression in the transportation sector. MaaS combines transportation options from numerous providers, thereby supervisory all from travel preparation to payments. MaaS is functioned on a digital platform that grips and participates booking, electronic ticketing, and end-to-end trip planning and payment services across all modes of transportation, which includes the public and private sector. By the quick developments in information technology, the world market has produced sufficient new opportunities to transform the current transportation network a more efficient and user-friendly system.

Market Segmentation

by Application (Personalized Application Services, Dynamic Journey Management, Flexible Payments, Transactions, Journey Planning), Deployment Mode (On-Cloud, On-Premises), Business model (Business-To-Business, Business-To-Consumer, Peer-To-Peer), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs)), Vehicle Type (Busses, Cars, Air Flights), Service (E-Hailing, Bike Sharing, Car Sharing, Pop-Up Busses, Self-Driving Cars), End User (Education, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail & Ecommerce, Energy & Power, Government, Aerospace & Defense, Health Care, Life Science, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Others)

What’s Trending in Market:

Rise in Demand for a One Stop Solution to Fulfill Transportation Service Needs

Emerging Demand for Maas among Consumers for Better Transport Infrastructure

Growth Drivers: High Adoption of Mobile Devices

Upsurge in the Number of Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome: High Necessity for Capital Investments

Dearth of Availability of Technological Expertise

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Objectives of the Study

To Define, Describe, and Segment The Mobility as a Service Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region.

Market On The Basis Of Type, Function, Application, And Region. To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To estimate the size of the Mobility as a Service Market in terms of value.

Market in terms of value. To study the individual growth trends of the providers of Mobility as a Service Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market

Market, their future expansions, and analyze their contributions to the market To strategically analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contribution to the total market, covered by Mobility as a Service Market and various regions.

Market and various regions. To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches, in Mobility as a Service Market.

Market. To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their market position and core competencies

Key Questions Answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Mobility as a Service market?

market? What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Mobility as a Service market?

market? What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Mobility as a Service market?

market? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

